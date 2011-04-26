Ad
euobserver
Al-Assad poster: the pattern of diplomacy on Syria is following the one on Libya, but there is no talk of military intervention (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

EU and US take 'first step' toward Syria sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries and the US have circulated a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) press statement on Syria, described by diplomats as a "first step" toward imposing sanctions. The development mirrors last month's build-up on Libya.

A source in the UNSC told this website that the draft statement contains language: "condemning violence, calling for restraint, supporting the UN secretary general in calling for an independent investigation into the killings, mentioning the repeal of the emergency...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Al-Assad poster: the pattern of diplomacy on Syria is following the one on Libya, but there is no talk of military intervention (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections