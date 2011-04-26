EU and US take 'first step' toward Syria sanctions

EU countries and the US have circulated a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) press statement on Syria, described by diplomats as a "first step" toward imposing sanctions. The development mirrors last month's build-up on Libya.

A source in the UNSC told this website that the draft statement contains language: "condemning violence, calling for restraint, supporting the UN secretary general in calling for an independent investigation into the killings, mentioning the repeal of the emergency...