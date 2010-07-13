Ad
The EU police mission in Afghanistan. The union is supporting Nato by helping to rebuild civilian needs (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU has 'full confidence' in Afghanistan aid spending

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's new envoy to Afghanistan has said he has "full confidence" in the way EU funds are being spent, despite a US decision to pull billions of dollars over corruption allegations.

"I have full confidence that EU taxpayers money is being spent correctly," the head of the EU embassy in Kabul, Vygaudas Usackas, told EUobserver by phone from the Afghan capital on Tuesday (13 July).

The Lithuanian diplomat, who took up the post in April, noted that an EU decision to postpone the la...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

