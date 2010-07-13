EU has 'full confidence' in Afghanistan aid spending

The EU's new envoy to Afghanistan has said he has "full confidence" in the way EU funds are being spent, despite a US decision to pull billions of dollars over corruption allegations.

"I have full confidence that EU taxpayers money is being spent correctly," the head of the EU embassy in Kabul, Vygaudas Usackas, told EUobserver by phone from the Afghan capital on Tuesday (13 July).

The Lithuanian diplomat, who took up the post in April, noted that an EU decision to postpone the la...