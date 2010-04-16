China tops EU list of dangerous products

Chinese goods topped the list of dangerous consumer products notified through the EU's rapid alert system (Rapex) in 2009, according to a European Commission report published on Thursday (15 April).

The Asian giant accounted for 60 percent of the 1993 notification cases during the year, with toys, clothing, textiles and motor vehicles turning out to be the chief culprits.

Harm from dangerous chemicals, general injuries, choking, electric shocks and strangulation were among the ma...