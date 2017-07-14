Trump and Macron turn on the charm

US leader Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron made a show of friendship in Paris on Thursday (13 July).

Trump said he might soften his climate policy and spoke less harshly than usual against free trade.

He said “something could happen with respect to the Paris Accord. We'll see what happens. But we will talk about that over the coming period of time”.

He also said “the United States remains committed to being a leader in environmental protection”.

The US pr...