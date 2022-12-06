Autocrats make us all less secure

Russia's war against Ukraine is a stark reminder, if one was necessary, that dictatorships make us all less secure. Day-after-day, Ukrainians are being killed or tortured, losing their homes and being forced to live in darkness and cold.

Several thousand kilometers to the south and west, Ethiopians, Somalis, Nigerians, Egyptians and others are going hungry from a lack of food. In Europe, energy costs have soared, inflation is rising and more needs to be spent on defence, money that cou...