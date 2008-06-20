Ad
euobserver

EU agrees to scrap Cuba sanctions

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Union's foreign ministers have agreed to lift its diplomatic sanctions on Havana, which date back to 2003, allowing member states to renew high-level contacts with the Cuban regime, now headed by Raul Castro.

The deal was struck in the early hours of Friday (20 June), after the Czech Republic and Sweden - backed by Germany - dropped their opposition to the policy shift.

"The EU's passive policy is becoming an active policy," reads the agreement's final wording distri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections