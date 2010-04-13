EU-China shoe dispute set for WTO investigation

An ongoing dispute over EU import duties on Chinese-made leather shoes is set to enter the next stage, with Beijing readying itself to call for a formal WTO investigation into the practice when the organisation meets on 20 April.
Renewed in December 2009 for a further 15 months, the EU says the import charges are a justifiable means of protecting European shoe producers from Chinese imports sold at below cost price. The tariffs also apply to some Vietnamese shoes.
Beijing retorts...
