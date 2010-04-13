Ad
euobserver
Timberland is among the shoe importers arguing against the EU tariffs (Photo: re-ality)

EU-China shoe dispute set for WTO investigation

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

An ongoing dispute over EU import duties on Chinese-made leather shoes is set to enter the next stage, with Beijing readying itself to call for a formal WTO investigation into the practice when the organisation meets on 20 April.

Renewed in December 2009 for a further 15 months, the EU says the import charges are a justifiable means of protecting European shoe producers from Chinese imports sold at below cost price. The tariffs also apply to some Vietnamese shoes.

Beijing retorts...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Timberland is among the shoe importers arguing against the EU tariffs (Photo: re-ality)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections