Turkish government in crisis over corruption scandal

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reshuffled almost half of the entire cabinet - 10 ministers - in a bid to stave off calls that he should resign over a corruption scandal.

One of the ministers who lost his job is Egemen Bagis, the EU affairs minister and chief negotiator for Turkey's EU membership.

The move comes amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of illicit money transfers to Iran and government officials having taken bribes for construction proj...