Kyiv opens string of new Africa embassies, in diplomatic push

Stung by the neutral stance taken by a raft of African states in the UN security council following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine continues to expand its diplomatic footprint in Africa.
Last week, Kyiv inaugurated new embassies in Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of the Co...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
