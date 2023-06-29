Glock diplomacy: African gift sheds light on Wagner leaders

A gift of 11 pistols shows who was who in Wagner's command structure in Sudan, as the mercenary group's mutiny poses questions for Russia's empire in Africa.

Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gave the guns to Wagner boss Yevgheniy Prighozin and 10 of his top men in 2020 at a peak time in relations.

He gave Glock 26s, also called "baby" Glocks, to Prighozin himself and to his second-in-command on Khartoum, Valeriy Zakharov.

And he sent personalised Glock 17s to nine o...