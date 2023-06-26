What we learned so far from a short-lived mutiny in Russia

To paraphrase an old joke, it's only a coup d'état if it comes from the coup d'état region of France — otherwise it's just a sparkling mutiny.

And a sparkling mutiny it was.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who used to offer catering to dinners featuring Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders, and who would later create the Wagner private military company, forcefully challenged the Russian military and political leadership, as he threatened to march on Moscow 48 hours ago.

The so-called March...