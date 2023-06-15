Big Oil lobbyists should be banned from climate summits

As fires, floods, and extreme climate damage keep accumulating, the big question is how do we justly exit the era of fossil fuels?
As the preparatory UN climate talks continue in Bonn this week, new research from Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) and Corporate Accountability reveals that the Big 5 oil and gas majors have brought more than 400 lobbyists to the U...
Pascoe Sabido works for Brussels-based NGO Corporate Europe Observatory, and is a co-coordinator of the Kick Big Polluters Out campaign
