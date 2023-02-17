Dutch senate votes to replace monthly by hourly minimum wage

The Dutch Senate passed the introduction of an hourly, rather than monthly, minimum wage this week.

After a year of inflation rates that have reached over 17% in the Netherlands, some of its workers might be able to take a little breather.

The measure, proposed on the initiative of MPs Kathmann (PvdA) and Maatoug (GroenLinks), will benefit above all those workers who, with a 40-hour working week, were paid the same at the end of the month as those who worked 36 hours a week — bot...