The Netherlands Trade Union Confederation FNV call for the minimum wage to be set at 14 euros per hour (Photo: Unsplash)

Dutch senate votes to replace monthly by hourly minimum wage

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The Dutch Senate passed the introduction of an hourly, rather than monthly, minimum wage this week.

After a year of inflation rates that have reached over 17% in the Netherlands, some of its workers might be able to take a little breather.

The measure, proposed on the initiative of MPs Kathmann (PvdA) and Maatoug (GroenLinks), will benefit above all those workers who, with a 40-hour working week, were paid the same at the end of the month as those who worked 36 hours a week — bot...

The Netherlands Trade Union Confederation FNV call for the minimum wage to be set at 14 euros per hour (Photo: Unsplash)

