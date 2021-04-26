Bulgaria is sacrificing its older generations - how to stop that?

"I am sorry I could not save him" she says. The weary voice of my father's doctor in a hospital in Sofia echoes round my head.

I have just called her after learning that my father has passed away due to Covid complications - very suddenly, moments after having a calm conversation with her about his condition.

"I see this happen all the time. This is such a devious virus. Seemingly stable patients, usually older, suddenly crash catastrophically before our eyes."

The sadne...