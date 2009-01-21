Murder highlights EU fears on Russia lawlessness

The Czech EU presidency on Tuesday (20 January) voiced "deep concern" over the murder of a Russian human rights lawyer, amid EU fears that Russian local authorities are contributing to instability in North Caucasus.
Stanislav Markelov was shot in the head by a masked gunman at 2.30 pm local time on Monday in a busy Moscow street less than one kilometre from the Kremlin. A reporter accompanying Mr Markelov, Anastasia Baburova, was also fatally injured in the incident.
The lawyer - ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.