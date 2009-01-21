Murder highlights EU fears on Russia lawlessness

The Czech EU presidency on Tuesday (20 January) voiced "deep concern" over the murder of a Russian human rights lawyer, amid EU fears that Russian local authorities are contributing to instability in North Caucasus.

Stanislav Markelov was shot in the head by a masked gunman at 2.30 pm local time on Monday in a busy Moscow street less than one kilometre from the Kremlin. A reporter accompanying Mr Markelov, Anastasia Baburova, was also fatally injured in the incident.

The lawyer - ...