MEPs back YPF-Repsol, despite company violations in Argentina

The European Parliament on Friday (20 April) overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution condemning the re-nationalisation of Spanish majority-owned energy firm YPF.
The parliament claims the Argentine move was unilateral, arbitrary, attacks free enterprise, and will cause the deterioration of EU investments in the country.
MEPs want the EU to take action against Buenos Aires at the World Trade Organisation and at the G20. They also call upon the European Commission and the Co...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
