euobserver
Ms Ashton: The EU parliament grilling went on for a solid three hours (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU's new top diplomat remains cool under fire

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's new foreign relations chief, Catherine Ashton, was tough on Iran but cautious on Israel and Russia in a lively hearing with MEPs on Monday (11 January).

The three-hour-long event at the European Parliament in Brussels began a series of 26 hearings with commission nominees that is to culminate in a plenary vote later this month on the new EU executive as a whole.

Around 60 deputies fired questions at Ms Ashton in a meeting marked by intense media attention, heckling on nuc...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

