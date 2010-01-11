EU's new top diplomat remains cool under fire

The EU's new foreign relations chief, Catherine Ashton, was tough on Iran but cautious on Israel and Russia in a lively hearing with MEPs on Monday (11 January).

The three-hour-long event at the European Parliament in Brussels began a series of 26 hearings with commission nominees that is to culminate in a plenary vote later this month on the new EU executive as a whole.

Around 60 deputies fired questions at Ms Ashton in a meeting marked by intense media attention, heckling on nuc...