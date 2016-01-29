Few, but fanatics: The Kosovo women who join IS

Kosovo became one of Europe’s most pro-Western societies after the US helped it to break free of Serbia.

But, in a generational shift in this largely secular place, Islamic radicalisation is making inroads.

And it’s not just young men who join Islamic State (IS).

Laura

Laura Hyseni was a typical Kosovo teenager. She used to hang out with girlfriends in cafes and bars, doing little to worry her comfortably-off and open-minded parents.

“She would call a ...