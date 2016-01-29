Few, but fanatics: The Kosovo women who join IS

Kosovo became one of Europe’s most pro-Western societies after the US helped it to break free of Serbia.
But, in a generational shift in this largely secular place, Islamic radicalisation is making inroads.
And it’s not just young men who join Islamic State (IS).
Laura Hyseni was a typical Kosovo teenager. She used to hang out with girlfriends in cafes and bars, doing little to worry her comfortably-off and open-minded parents.
“She would call a ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
