euobserver
Faymann: 'We cannot take in all asylum seekers in Austria, or in Germany, or in Sweden' (Photo: SPO Presse)

Austria imposes asylum cap to 'shake up' Europe

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria has said it will place a cap on the number of asylum claims it will process. The German president, the same day, said it may be “morally and politically” necessary to limit numbers.

The Austrian chancellor, Werner Faymann, announced that the number of claims will be limited to 1.5 percent of the Austrian population over the next four years.

The cap means it will limit claims to 37,500 this year, 35,000 in 2017, 30,000 in 2018, and 25,000 in 2019. By comparison, it handl...

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Faymann: 'We cannot take in all asylum seekers in Austria, or in Germany, or in Sweden' (Photo: SPO Presse)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

