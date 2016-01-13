Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo

There is not enough appetite yet among European policymakers to tell Europeans they should eat less meat, but there are positive signs that society is becoming aware of the environmental impact of food, said former EU commissioner Janez Potocnik at a conference in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January).
Potocnik spoke at the presentation of a new report about how our food choices affect the European environment, particularly through nitrogen emissions.
“You hear about car...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here