Ad
euobserver
Vegetarians have a diet with a smaller carbon footprint and a smaller nitrogen footprint (Photo: William Murphy)

Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

There is not enough appetite yet among European policymakers to tell Europeans they should eat less meat, but there are positive signs that society is becoming aware of the environmental impact of food, said former EU commissioner Janez Potocnik at a conference in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January).

Potocnik spoke at the presentation of a new report about how our food choices affect the European environment, particularly through nitrogen emissions.

“You hear about car...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Europeans should eat less meat, but EU keeps silent
EU shuns environmental impact of food at Milan Expo
EU serves up soft proposals on food waste
Paul McCartney calls for meat-free Mondays in Europe
Vegetarians have a diet with a smaller carbon footprint and a smaller nitrogen footprint (Photo: William Murphy)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections