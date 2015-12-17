UK talks: Cameron 'will have to face reality'

British prime minister David Cameron and his EU partners are headed for a difficult discussion over dinner at the EU summit Thursday evening (17 December).

Cameron will try to make the case for the EU reforms he wants before organising a referendum on British EU membership, probably next year. He will face stern opposition on some of them.

It will be the first time the 28 heads of state and government will talk about Cameron's demands since he set them out in a letter last month.<...