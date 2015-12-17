Ad
euobserver
Cameron is ready to tell his partners that the UK leaving the EU is not "an empty threat". (Photo: Consillium)

UK talks: Cameron 'will have to face reality'

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron and his EU partners are headed for a difficult discussion over dinner at the EU summit Thursday evening (17 December).

Cameron will try to make the case for the EU reforms he wants before organising a referendum on British EU membership, probably next year. He will face stern opposition on some of them.

It will be the first time the 28 heads of state and government will talk about Cameron's demands since he set them out in a letter last month.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Tusk: UK reform talks are 'difficult'
EU aims for UK deal in February
Cameron calls for EU migration curbs
Cameron is ready to tell his partners that the UK leaving the EU is not "an empty threat". (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections