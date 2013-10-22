Ad
Fabius in Luxembourg on Monday said France must work with the US on counter-terrorism (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

US-France snooping row to spill into EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France says EU leaders should talk about data privacy at this week's summit in light of the latest US spying revelation.

Speaking after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (21 October), France's Laurent Fabius said the summit, on Thursday in Brussels, will discuss EU-US co-operation on the digital industry and progress on new European data privacy laws.

"It's an industry which is very important, but it is not possible to develop it [with the US] if there is ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

