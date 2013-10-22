US-France snooping row to spill into EU summit

France says EU leaders should talk about data privacy at this week's summit in light of the latest US spying revelation.

Speaking after an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (21 October), France's Laurent Fabius said the summit, on Thursday in Brussels, will discuss EU-US co-operation on the digital industry and progress on new European data privacy laws.

"It's an industry which is very important, but it is not possible to develop it [with the US] if there is ...