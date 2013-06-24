French minister bashes Barroso, again

Another French minister has launched a personal attack on European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.
Industry minister Arnaud Montebourg told France Inter radio on Sunday (23 June) that the commission's austerity policies have helped far-right parties, such as France's National Front, and anti-establishment parties, such as Italian comic Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement, to surge in popularity.
He said "Mr Barroso is the fuel of the French National Front. That's the truth. ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.