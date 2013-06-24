French minister bashes Barroso, again

Another French minister has launched a personal attack on European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

Industry minister Arnaud Montebourg told France Inter radio on Sunday (23 June) that the commission's austerity policies have helped far-right parties, such as France's National Front, and anti-establishment parties, such as Italian comic Beppe Grillo's Five Star Movement, to surge in popularity.

He said "Mr Barroso is the fuel of the French National Front. That's the truth. ...