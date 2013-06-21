Ad
euobserver
Aliyev (l): 'There are absolutely no political prisoners in Azerbaijan' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Azerbaijan chief paints rosy picture on EU visit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso gave Azerbaijan chief Ilham Aliyev an easy ride on human rights in Brussels on Friday (21 June).

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Aliyev claimed there are no political prisoners in his country.

"None of my political opponents is in prison. This is absolutely the wrong information … Let me tell you, there are absolutely no political prisoners in Azerbaijan," he said.

"Freedom of assembly is fully provided for. Freedom of medi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Axe murder complicates EU-Azerbaijan love affair
Azerbaijan dangles EU gas bonanza
'Accidental war' waiting to happen on EU periphery
Aliyev (l): 'There are absolutely no political prisoners in Azerbaijan' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections