Azerbaijan chief paints rosy picture on EU visit

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso gave Azerbaijan chief Ilham Aliyev an easy ride on human rights in Brussels on Friday (21 June).

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Aliyev claimed there are no political prisoners in his country.

"None of my political opponents is in prison. This is absolutely the wrong information … Let me tell you, there are absolutely no political prisoners in Azerbaijan," he said.

"Freedom of assembly is fully provided for. Freedom of medi...