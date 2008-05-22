Ad
Election observers gave a mixed assessment of the Georgian parliamentary elections (Photo: Wikipedia)

Georgian ruling party wins 'problematic' elections

by Leigh Phillips,

Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's ruling party has won the country's parliamentary elections, according to initial results from the Georgian Central Electoral Commission.

Opposition leaders are challenging the result, which gives the United National Movement 61 percent of the vote, as having been rigged and are planning street demonstrations for later in the week.

The Georgian government claims the vote was free and fair, but election observers from the OSCE gave a mixed a...

