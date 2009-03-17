Legal claim poses EU energy security threat

Swiss-based trading firm RosUkrEnergo is in the coming week aiming to lodge a hefty legal claim against Ukraine's Naftogaz, in what could start a domino effect ending in interruptions to EU supplies.
RosUkrEnergo shareholders say Naftogaz has illegally seized 11 billion cubic metres of its gas, which was being held in Naftogaz storage tanks. Ukraine customs has already rubber-stamped the change in ownership of 6.3 billion cubic metres.
Naftogaz took the disputed volume in lieu of ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
