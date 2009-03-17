Legal claim poses EU energy security threat

Swiss-based trading firm RosUkrEnergo is in the coming week aiming to lodge a hefty legal claim against Ukraine's Naftogaz, in what could start a domino effect ending in interruptions to EU supplies.

RosUkrEnergo shareholders say Naftogaz has illegally seized 11 billion cubic metres of its gas, which was being held in Naftogaz storage tanks. Ukraine customs has already rubber-stamped the change in ownership of 6.3 billion cubic metres.

Naftogaz took the disputed volume in lieu of ...