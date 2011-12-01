EU unready for Iran oil ban, Syria intervention

Crisis-hit Greece has said 'No' to an EU oil ban on Iran, causing relief among other member states. France, the most hawkish EU country on the Middle East, has also toned down ideas for outside intervention in Syria.
The developments took place at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday (1 December).
EU ministers did heap extra sanctions on the two Shia Muslim allies, however.
In Iran, they blacklisted 37 people and 143 entities with links to either the Is...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
