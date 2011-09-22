Lukewarm declaration to mark EU summit in Warsaw

Next week's EU summit in Warsaw will "acknowledge" the "European aspirations" of six post-Soviet countries. But British and French leaders are not coming. And many of the six nations are going backward politically.

The draft summit declaration, seen by EUobserver, says: "The participants of the Warsaw Summit acknowledge the European aspirations and the European choice of some partners and their commitment to build deep and sustainable democracy."

It adds that the EU's so-called Ea...