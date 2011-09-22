Lukewarm declaration to mark EU summit in Warsaw

Next week's EU summit in Warsaw will "acknowledge" the "European aspirations" of six post-Soviet countries. But British and French leaders are not coming. And many of the six nations are going backward politically.
The draft summit declaration, seen by EUobserver, says: "The participants of the Warsaw Summit acknowledge the European aspirations and the European choice of some partners and their commitment to build deep and sustainable democracy."
It adds that the EU's so-called Ea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.