EU leaders: 'A nation undivided will not be abandoned'

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to a fresh bailout of Greece so long as it passes further stringent austerity measures.

The further funding depends on the Greek parliament adopting a harsher five-year austerity programme next week. This would release €12 billion in EU/IMF aid, from the current €110 billion package, needed to avoid possible bankruptcy in the middle of July.

A second bailout of Greece is needed to stave off potential funding problems further down the line. The Europea...