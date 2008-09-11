Russia opens door to better relations with Poland

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested Moscow and Warsaw could improve relations, despite Poland's decision to host a US missile shield. But a new argument has broken out over the deployment of EU monitors in Georgia.

"If the US and Poland are really interested in guaranteeing that the anti-missile base won't be directed against Russia, we are ready to consider concrete proposals," Mr Lavrov wrote in a statement in Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza while visiting Warsaw on Thur...