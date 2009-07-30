Ad
euobserver
An earlier poll in April ended in violent protests and deaths in police custody (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Moldova swings behind pro-EU parties

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Pro-EU and pro-reform opposition parties have done better than expected in Moldova's snap elections. But tough coalition talks lie ahead.

With 85 percent of ballots counted on Thursday morning (30 July), the four main opposition factions got 47.5 percent and the Communist party got 45.2 percent.

The result comes despite the Communist government's near monopoly on media and significant outside support. Russia recently dangled Moldova - Europe's poorest country - $500 million (€350 ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

