Moldova swings behind pro-EU parties

Pro-EU and pro-reform opposition parties have done better than expected in Moldova's snap elections. But tough coalition talks lie ahead.

With 85 percent of ballots counted on Thursday morning (30 July), the four main opposition factions got 47.5 percent and the Communist party got 45.2 percent.

The result comes despite the Communist government's near monopoly on media and significant outside support. Russia recently dangled Moldova - Europe's poorest country - $500 million (€350 ...