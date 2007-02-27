Ad
Uzbek children: growing up in a tough part of the world (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU moving to operational phase of Central Asia policy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is quietly moving from the theoretical to the operational phase of its Central Asia strategy, with spending set to soar in the next seven years. But major NGOs are worried Europe's new "special relationship" with Central Asia will do little to improve living conditions in one of the most downtrodden parts of the world.

German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will in Kazakhstan on 27 March meet the foreign ministers of the five Central Asia states for final consultations...

