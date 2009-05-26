EU mulls involvement in Ukrainian gas storage

The EU could be prepared to pay Ukraine for use of its gas storage facilities instead of building new ones itself but only if Kiev cleans up its energy sector.
EU member states are to consider the idea in upcoming energy security discussions but implementation would depend on Ukraine's clear separation of storage and distribution companies, EU officials have said.
In addition, EU governments have no appetite for paying the country's outstanding debt to Russia which could lead to n...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here