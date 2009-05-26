Ad
euobserver
Ukraine has huge storage facilities for natural gas (Photo: naftogaz.com)

EU mulls involvement in Ukrainian gas storage

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU could be prepared to pay Ukraine for use of its gas storage facilities instead of building new ones itself but only if Kiev cleans up its energy sector.

EU member states are to consider the idea in upcoming energy security discussions but implementation would depend on Ukraine's clear separation of storage and distribution companies, EU officials have said.

In addition, EU governments have no appetite for paying the country's outstanding debt to Russia which could lead to n...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Ukraine has huge storage facilities for natural gas (Photo: naftogaz.com)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections