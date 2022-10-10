Ad
'We need to protect our critical infrastructure,' EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen: EU must now protect critical infrastructure

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU needs to do more to protect its critical infrastructure, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday (10 October) as Germany did not rule out foreign interference in an act of rail sabotage in the north of the country over the weekend.

"Critical infrastructure is the new frontier of warfare," von der Leyen said in a speech in Tallin, Estonia a few days after rail transport in northern Germany has been brought to a halt by "an act of sabotage".

German trans...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

