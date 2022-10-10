Von der Leyen: EU must now protect critical infrastructure

The EU needs to do more to protect its critical infrastructure, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday (10 October) as Germany did not rule out foreign interference in an act of rail sabotage in the north of the country over the weekend.

"Critical infrastructure is the new frontier of warfare," von der Leyen said in a speech in Tallin, Estonia a few days after rail transport in northern Germany has been brought to a halt by "an act of sabotage".

German trans...