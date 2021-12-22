Ad
euobserver
Mavrovouni RIC was set up as a temporary site on the island of Lesbos after fires destroyed Moria a year ago. It is still under construction (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Recognised refugees going hungry in Greece, say NGOs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Thousands of recognised refugees and others in Greece are said to be going hungry, according to NGOs on the ground.

The issue has been brewing for months by a Greek government that appears to be using hunger as an asylum deterrence and as means to clear out camps on the mainland.

Melina Spathari, who works at the Terre des Hommes Hellas, said there are migrant kids collapsing from hunger in schools.

"There is a si...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

