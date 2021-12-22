Recognised refugees going hungry in Greece, say NGOs

Thousands of recognised refugees and others in Greece are said to be going hungry, according to NGOs on the ground.

The issue has been brewing for months by a Greek government that appears to be using hunger as an asylum deterrence and as means to clear out camps on the mainland.

Melina Spathari, who works at the Terre des Hommes Hellas, said there are migrant kids collapsing from hunger in schools.

"There is a si...