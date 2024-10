In an interview with the EUobserver's editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf, Chinese ambassador Cao Zhongming, talks about Hong Kong, disinformation, "unabashed bullying by the United States on Huawei and on the role of the EU in the world.

EUobserver: The European Commission is accusing China and Russia of disinformation campaigns. What is your reaction to this?

I have taken note of the report, which caught me by surprise. I am surpri...