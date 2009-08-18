EU backs Russia over Ingushetia suicide bomb

The EU has voiced support for the Russian government after a suicide bombing in Northern Caucasus, amid lack of clarity on who carried out the assault.

"The European Union condemns today's terrorist attack ...and conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this brutal act. The presidency expresses its sympathies with the Russian government and the Russian people at this difficult time," the Swedish EU presidency said in a statement on Monday (17 August).

A t...