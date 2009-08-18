Ad
euobserver
The EU council chamber. Sweden condemned an attack in Ingushetia that killed 20 policemen and injured over 130 people (Photo: Eurpoean Council)

EU backs Russia over Ingushetia suicide bomb

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has voiced support for the Russian government after a suicide bombing in Northern Caucasus, amid lack of clarity on who carried out the assault.

"The European Union condemns today's terrorist attack ...and conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this brutal act. The presidency expresses its sympathies with the Russian government and the Russian people at this difficult time," the Swedish EU presidency said in a statement on Monday (17 August).

A t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The EU council chamber. Sweden condemned an attack in Ingushetia that killed 20 policemen and injured over 130 people (Photo: Eurpoean Council)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections