euobserver
EU imports 30 percent of its gas from Russia (Photo: jiva)

Russia threatens Europe with higher energy prices

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russia on Wednesday (30 July) reacted angrily to the EU economic sanctions, threatening to increase energy prices.

“Obsessed with sanctions, Brussels is itself creating barriers for further cooperation in such a key sector as energy industry,” the Russian foreign ministry said in statement.

“It is a senseless and irresponsible step, which will inevitably cause European energy market prices to rise,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the economies of Russia and the...

EU & the World

EU & the World
Latest News

Section

euobserver

