Russia threatens Europe with higher energy prices

Russia on Wednesday (30 July) reacted angrily to the EU economic sanctions, threatening to increase energy prices.
“Obsessed with sanctions, Brussels is itself creating barriers for further cooperation in such a key sector as energy industry,” the Russian foreign ministry said in statement.
“It is a senseless and irresponsible step, which will inevitably cause European energy market prices to rise,” the statement said.
The ministry added that the economies of Russia and the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here