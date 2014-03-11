MEPs vote to pierce secrecy of trusts in anti-money laundering bill

A draft bill designed to crack down on money laundering and fraud was backed by a vast majority of MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (11 March).

With only 30 MEPs opposed, the anti-money laundering bill requires companies, trusts and foundations to list the names of people who own them in inter-connected public registers set up in each member state.

“The scandal last week in the Dutch press, that the son of Yanukovych, the former president of Ukraine, has put a way a large sum of mone...