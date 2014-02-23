Pride, uncertainty greet fall of Yanukovych

"Yanukovych kaput! Wow," Ola, 18, shouted when her friend ran over to show the news on his phone that Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych had fled Kiev.

She jumped up and down, pumped her fist in the air, and spun around.

It was about 4pm local time on Saturday (22 February) and she was standing in the rain outside a large, burnt out, military building on the outskirts of the city centre in Lviv, western Ukraine.

She had been making soup in a tent for a handful of cadets g...