EU parliament chief highlights Palestine water shortage

Right-wing Israeli MPs have savaged European Parliament President Martin Schulz over his remarks on water politics.
The German centre-left politician said in a speech in the Knesset on Wednesday (12 February) that: "A young Palestinian asked me why Israelis can use 70 litres of water and Palestinians only 17. I didn't check the data. I'm asking you if it's right."
He also criticised Israel’s restrictions on Gaza, adding: “The results of the blockade are exploited by extremists, s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
