euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker was EU's longest-serving Prime Minister (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker battles to secure EU nomination

by Valentina Pop,

Jean-Claude Juncker - who chaired eurozone meetings for some 10 years and who, until last year, was the EU's longest-serving prime minister - has again said he is keen to be the next European Commission chief.

"I would be in principle willing to run, if the programme and other things are right," the 59-year old Luxembourg politician told German RBB radio on Thursday (9 January).

As the potential candidate of the European centre-right, he added that he relishes the idea of a "livel...

