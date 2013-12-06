Ad
euobserver
Fugitive Edward Snowden is considered a hero by pro-rights groups (Photo: Mike Herbst)

Snowden to make video appearance at EU parliament

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden is set to make a pre-recorded video appearance at the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee around 18 December.

“The meeting will be live-streamed but the statement will be recorded answers of our questions, which will we send in advance,” said German Green MEP Jan Phillip Albrecht on Friday (6 December).

Albrecht noted that a live stream of Snowden himself would risk revealing his location.

The American is currently...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Fugitive Edward Snowden is considered a hero by pro-rights groups (Photo: Mike Herbst)

