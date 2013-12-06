Snowden to make video appearance at EU parliament

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden is set to make a pre-recorded video appearance at the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee around 18 December.
“The meeting will be live-streamed but the statement will be recorded answers of our questions, which will we send in advance,” said German Green MEP Jan Phillip Albrecht on Friday (6 December).
Albrecht noted that a live stream of Snowden himself would risk revealing his location.
The American is currently...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
