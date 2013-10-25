Ad
euobserver
Canadian PM Harper and EU commission chief Barroso after signing the free trade agreement (Photo: European Commission)

Romania threatens to block Canada-EU trade deal

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Romania has threatened not to ratify a recently signed EU-Canada free trade deal unless Ottawa lifts visa requirements for Romanians.

"I do not believe the Romanian parliament will ratify the EU-Canada free trade agreement without the Canadian authorities first adopting fair measures concerning the freedom of movement of Romanian citizens," Romanian foreign minister Titus Corlatean said on Thursday (24 October) during a visit to Washington.

He added that Romania is merely demandi...

Canadian PM Harper and EU commission chief Barroso after signing the free trade agreement (Photo: European Commission)

