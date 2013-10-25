Romania threatens to block Canada-EU trade deal

Romania has threatened not to ratify a recently signed EU-Canada free trade deal unless Ottawa lifts visa requirements for Romanians.
"I do not believe the Romanian parliament will ratify the EU-Canada free trade agreement without the Canadian authorities first adopting fair measures concerning the freedom of movement of Romanian citizens," Romanian foreign minister Titus Corlatean said on Thursday (24 October) during a visit to Washington.
He added that Romania is merely demandi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here