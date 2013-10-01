Ad
Napoleonic fort in Guadeloupe: the scene of an anti-slavery rebellion in 1802 (Photo: sybarite48)

Caribbean states seek slavery reparations from Europe

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Fourteen Caribbean nations are seeking reparations from Britain, France and the Netherlands for over 400 years of slavery brought to their islands by the former colonial powers.

Caribbean leaders made their case at the United Nations' general assembly last week.

“The awful legacy of these crimes against humanity ought to be repaired for the developmental benefit of our Caribbean societies and all our peoples. The European nations must partner in a focused, special way with us to e...

