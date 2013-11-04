Ad
US spy revelations by Edward Snowden have led to global outlash against mass surveillance (Photo: Abode of Chaos)

Brazil and Germany want anti-surveillance UN resolution

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Brazil and Germany want the UN General Assembly to adopt a draft resolution to end mass surveillance, as German public figures call for Edward Snowden to receive asylum.

The two countries say that the mass surveillance on the scale revealed by the Snowden leaks “constitutes a highly intrusive act,” reports the BBC.

The resolution, which calls for the right to privacy, is set for a vote at the end of the month.

It says countries must protect the right to privacy as guarante...

