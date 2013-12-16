EU-Russia relations at low ebb, despite 'humour'

EU foreign ministers and Russia's Sergei Lavrov failed to find common ground on Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (16 December).

Two of the EU delegates remarked that Lavrov was in good spirits.

"There was lots of humour, as always with Sergei Lavrov," the Netherlands' Frans Timmermans said.

"It was horribly polite. Sergei Lavrov said several times 'I'm in a good mood,' and I have seen him in a bad mood before at Nato meetings," Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn noted.