Germany and Russia call for new EU security committee

Germany and Russia have called on the EU to create a new foreign minister-level security forum to handle issues such as Transnistria.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made the proposal at a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Meseberg castle, 40km north of the German capital, on Saturday (5 June).
"There is now a committee of ambassadors in Brussels that deals with security issues," Ms Merkel said, referring to EU Council's Poli...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
