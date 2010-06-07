Germany and Russia call for new EU security committee

Germany and Russia have called on the EU to create a new foreign minister-level security forum to handle issues such as Transnistria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev made the proposal at a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Meseberg castle, 40km north of the German capital, on Saturday (5 June).

"There is now a committee of ambassadors in Brussels that deals with security issues," Ms Merkel said, referring to EU Council's Poli...