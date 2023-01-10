Why EU needs a US ‘foreign agents registration act’ post-Qatargate

The recent bribery scandal shaking the European Union has drawn attention to democracy's soft underbelly. Far from simply being a reflection of individual greed and venality (the accused deny all allegations), it underscores that the basic infrastructure of liberal democracy in the EU is incomplete. In order to fix it, the EU should look to a surprising model — the United States.
In the US, anyone acting on behalf of a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Toby Vogel is a Brussels-based co-founder and senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, a think tank in Berlin.
Toby Vogel is a Brussels-based co-founder and senior associate of the Democratization Policy Council, a think tank in Berlin.