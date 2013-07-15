EU and Georgia to nibble at Russian occupation

The EU and Georgia aim to extend free trade perks to Georgia's rebel regions in a bid to win hearts and minds.
Speaking at a conference in Batumi, Georgia, on Friday (11 July), EU diplomat Gunnar Wiegand said a future political association and trade pact with Georgia should be rolled out to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
He said: "The association agreement can be partly applied to the breakaway entities, in particular, the free trade part … [But] it depends, of course, on an agreem...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
