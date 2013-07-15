EU and Georgia to nibble at Russian occupation

The EU and Georgia aim to extend free trade perks to Georgia's rebel regions in a bid to win hearts and minds.

Speaking at a conference in Batumi, Georgia, on Friday (11 July), EU diplomat Gunnar Wiegand said a future political association and trade pact with Georgia should be rolled out to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

He said: "The association agreement can be partly applied to the breakaway entities, in particular, the free trade part … [But] it depends, of course, on an agreem...